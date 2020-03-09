Sudan's PM survives assassination attempt after explosion

Global  

Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok has survived an assassination attempt.

His convoy was hit by an explosion as it passed through Khartoum.

An explosion hit the vehicle in which Abdalla Hamdok was travelling in the capital, Khartoum.
