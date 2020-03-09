Global  

NIH Director Says Millions of Americans Could be Quarantined Over Coronavirus Dr. Anthony Fauci made the comment while making rounds on news programs over the weekend.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, via Fox News Fauci also said traveling on cruises or planes should not be an option for older and sick people.

The director added that Americans should avoid crowded places.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, via Fox News Fauci was also asked if places in the U.S. could eventually see a citizen lockdown.

The method is being used in Italy, which has one of the world's worst outbreaks of coronavirus.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, via Fox News
