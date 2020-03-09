Global  

Katy Perry Remembers Her Late Grandmother

Katy Perry Remembers Her Late Grandmother The singer took to Instagram Monday announcing the death of her grandmother, Ann Pearl Hudson.

Perry posted a series of pictures and videos in honor of her grandmother's memory.

Katy Perry, via Instagram Katy Perry, via Instagram Katy Perry, via Instagram Katy Perry, via Instagram The mother-to-be even shared video footage of the moment she told her grandmother she was pregnant.
