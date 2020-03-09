Trump's Retweeted Biden Video Marked as 'Manipulated Media' by Twitter

Trump's Retweeted Biden Video Marked as 'Manipulated Media' by Twitter The clip shows the former vice president saying "We can only re-elect Donald Trump." That was just the beginning of Biden's line in a campaign speech and not the whole part.

Joe Biden, via campaign speech The president soon shared the video on his account after it was first posted by Dan Scavino, Social Media Director for the White House.

The 'Manipulated Media' feature was put into effect last week and this could be the first time Twitter has used it.

The policy is meant for Twitter to call out media it believes has been edited to influence viewers.