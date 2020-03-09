Global  

Leaked Coronavirus Plan Reveals Northern Italy Quarantine of 16 Million People

Leaked Coronavirus Plan Reveals Northern Italy Quarantine of 16 Million People

Leaked Coronavirus Plan Reveals Northern Italy Quarantine of 16 Million People

Leaked Coronavirus Plan Reveals Northern Italy Quarantine of 16 Million People The region of Lombardy, including its capital Milan, and 14 other provinces will be on lockdown until April 3.

Daily newspaper Corriere della Sera leaked the news to the press on Saturday afternoon.

The plan was set in motion after Italy experienced its highest 24-hour surge in virus-related deaths, rising from 233 to 366.

The northern region accounts for 85 percent of the country’s cases and more than 90 percent of its deaths.

The leaked plan caused many citizens to panic and attempt to flee the region.

Professor Roberto Burioni, via The Guardian
