It's Crab Season! Are You Ready?

San Francisco’s Dungeness crab is a delicacy people look forward to eating every crab season!

In the Bay Area, crab season usually begins in mid-November and can run until June or July.

A boat and its crew are usually out to sea for 2 to 4 weeks at a time before returning back to shore.

There’s much history associated with crab fishing in San Francisco.

Most of the Italian immigrant fishermen settled in the North Beach area close to Fisherman’s Wharf and fished for Dungeness crab as a living.

From then until now, Fisherman’s Wharf is home base of San Francisco's fishing fleet, providing fresh seafood to restaurants and suppliers.