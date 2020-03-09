Researchers working to develop COVID-19 vaccine at Colorado State University 31 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 01:44s - Published Researchers working to develop COVID-19 vaccine at Colorado State University It's a race against time at Colorado State University, which has live strains of COVID-19 and is now working to develop a vaccine.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Researchers working to develop COVID-19 vaccine at Colorado State University REPORTING LIVE IN SUMMIT COUNTY,LANCE HERNANDEZ, DENVER 7.Shannon: THANK YOU.CSU, A RACE AGGINST TIME.THE UNIVERSIT HAS LIVE STRAINSOF COVID-19 AND IS WORKING TODEVELOP A VACCINE.Anne: RUSSELL HAYTHORN ICONTINUING OUR TEAM COVERAGE --







You Might Like



Tweets about this