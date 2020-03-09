Global  

Vatican Closes Museums Over Coronavirus Concerns

The Sistine Chapel and other tourist areas will be closed until April 3 as the coronavirus spreads in Italy.
Vatican Museums closed until April 3

Vatican City, Mar 8, 2020 / 09:30 am (CNA).- The Vatican Museums will be closed until April 3 as a...
CNA - Published


