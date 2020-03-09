Keira Knightley lifts daughter's Disney movie ban

Keira Knightley has lifted her daughter's ban on Disney princess movies, as she says the tot has now seen "all" the franchise's flicks.



Recent related videos from verified sources Keira Knightley 'felt totally alone' after birth of first child Keira Knightley felt "totally alone" after welcoming her daughter Edie into the world in 2015. Credit: Cover Video Duration: 00:37Published 4 hours ago 'Misbehaviour': Exclusive Interview With Keira Knightley Misbehaviour: Exclusive Interview With Keira Knightley - Claiming that beauty competitions demeaned women, the newly formed Women's Liberation Movement achieved overnight fame by invading the stage and.. Credit: MyMovies STUDIO Duration: 02:13Published 3 hours ago