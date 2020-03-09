Very Canadian Baby Names For Soon-To-Be Dad Joshua Jackson 17 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: HuffPost Canada - Duration: 02:00s - Published Very Canadian Baby Names For Soon-To-Be Dad Joshua Jackson The "Dawson's Creek" star is expecting a baby girl with model and actor Jodie Turner-Smith. Should the couple move to Canada, as Turner-Smith has hinted at, there are plenty of famous Canadian women to name their daughter after. 0

