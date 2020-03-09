Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > COVID-19 and the homeless in Southwest Florida

COVID-19 and the homeless in Southwest Florida

Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 02:01s - Published < > Embed
COVID-19 and the homeless in Southwest Florida

COVID-19 and the homeless in Southwest Florida

Fox 4 took a look at how the homeless population in Southwest Florida is staying safe with the Coronavirus.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

COVID-19 and the homeless in Southwest Florida

HANDS OFTEN..

AND KEEPING YOURHANDS AWAY FROM YOUR FACE.A BIG QUESTION SOME OF YOU MIGHTHAVE... IS HOW ARE THE HOMELESSPREPARING FOR THE VIRUS..

WITHFEWER RESOURCES?

WELL FOUR INYOUR CORNER PHOTOJOURNALIST CURTTREMPER HAS A CLOSER LOOK AT THECHALLENGES THEY FACE.00-077-1717-2332-4155




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.