Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 'Bellingham a good fit for Man Utd'

'Bellingham a good fit for Man Utd'

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:04s - Published < > Embed
'Bellingham a good fit for Man Utd'

'Bellingham a good fit for Man Utd'

Jude Bellingham fits the "Manchester United DNA", says Sky Sports News reporter James Cooper, with the club intent on signing the highly-rated midfielder this summer.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

garmackle

Gary Mackle 🔰 Is that Bellingham any good @GraemeWhelan2 13 seconds ago

WhatcomTalk

WhatcomTalk Assistance League of Bellingham’s Thrift & Gift Shop is the non-profit's main source of funding for four philanthro… https://t.co/LVOsedj7RZ 11 minutes ago

ismailloooo

ismailo. Is the Bellingham kid any good? 13 minutes ago

deeznads789

buggerlugs🤝 @FI_LeeB @footbal15776001 When's a good time to sell Bellingham? Only started a couple of weeks ago still getting to grips with it all. 23 minutes ago

MUFCMGS

Me RT @_Rob_B: Jude Bellingham is the best 16-year-old in England. #MUFC should sign him. He's been at Carrington today. The boy is SO GOOD. W… 34 minutes ago

kezsen

Kerry Sen @GingerPirlo_FI He’s too good to waste it playing third fiddle to Pogba and Bruno. Also if Utd are getting Sancho a… https://t.co/HtTZydbSbF 38 minutes ago

RichieKimbumina

Richie K(RK10-Deku)🇨🇩🇨🇩🇨🇩 RT @OboirienT: @Scoutinho5 @CstManutd A midfield of Mejbri and Bellingham with a destroyer like Ndidi or Casemiro will be really good. 1 hour ago

RichieKimbumina

Richie K(RK10-Deku)🇨🇩🇨🇩🇨🇩 RT @DeveshUTD: £9.3M for Mejbri and then £12.5M for Bellingham (if it happens) is going to look like very very good business some years dow… 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

‘Cavani an automatic fit for Man Utd’ [Video]‘Cavani an automatic fit for Man Utd’

With Ole Gunnar Solskjaer considering his forward options in light of Marcus Rashford’s injury, the Good Morning Transfer team discuss the possibility of Edinson Cavani moving to Old Trafford.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:57Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.