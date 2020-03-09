Global  

Dow Jones Plunges 2,000 Points As Oil Markets Collapse, Coronavirus Fears Rise

U.S. stocks plunged on Monday, briefly halting trading as frightened investors fled the markets amid growing economic uncertainty over the spreading coronavirus.
Dow slumps 2,000 points after oil shock

Wall Street's main stock indexes plummeted and the Dow Jones Industrials crashed 2,000 points on...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Reuters India


Dow drops 1,500 points as oil price plunge shocks markets amid fears of coronavirus

Fear bludgeoned financial markets around the world Monday, and stocks, bond yields and oil plunged on...
Denver Post - Published


wirkomaulana

Maulana Wirko RT @business: BREAKING: Dow Jones Industrial Average plunges 7.8%, 2,000 points https://t.co/15EnVasdYS https://t.co/yvIe3sEafB 56 minutes ago

NeishaWong

Neisha D Wong 🦊 RT @TheStreet: Dow plunges over 2,000 points. Here’s what you need to know: https://t.co/XgJUlEu9Gs 1 hour ago

TheStreet

TheStreet Dow plunges over 2,000 points. Here’s what you need to know: https://t.co/XgJUlEu9Gs 1 hour ago

akracki

Andrew Racki S&P 500 down beyond AM lows, Dow Jones plunges more than 2000 points 2 hours ago

brianslionsblog

Brian Lions Influencer RT @tompor: GM stock tumbles 12% ... Stock market plunges: Dow drops 1,800 points after oil prices plummet https://t.co/LjCO3HrKqK via ⁦@fr… 2 hours ago

tompor

Susan Tompor GM stock tumbles 12% ... Stock market plunges: Dow drops 1,800 points after oil prices plummet https://t.co/LjCO3HrKqK via ⁦@freep⁩ 2 hours ago

digitalwater888

Mitchell Grooms Thank you, "El Dunce", Trump is the most self destructive person on the planet. The GOP cabal should be eradicated… https://t.co/JXNiLmnX9B 2 hours ago

Andronicus50

Andronicus “openning bell, circuit breakers triggered by 7% fall on the S&P 500. 15 minutes later resume trading, Dow Jones… https://t.co/oyBuSw95k3 2 hours ago


Dow Jones falls 1,800 points in moments after opening bell, trading briefly halted [Video]Dow Jones falls 1,800 points in moments after opening bell, trading briefly halted

Stock trading was halted in the moments after the opening bell Monday as the Dow Jones Industrial Average opened down more than 1,800 points amid coronavirus fears.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:19Published

Financial expert weighs in on stock market's rough ride [Video]Financial expert weighs in on stock market's rough ride

Stocks are falling sharply on Monday over continued fears and uncertainty over the coronavirus, as well as a drop in the price of oil.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 06:39Published

