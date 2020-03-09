Dow Jones Plunges 2,000 Points As Oil Markets Collapse, Coronavirus Fears Rise

U.S. stocks plunged on Monday, briefly halting trading as frightened investors fled the markets amid growing economic uncertainty over the spreading coronavirus.

Mitchell Grooms Thank you, "El Dunce", Trump is the most self destructive person on the planet. The GOP cabal should be eradicated… https://t.co/JXNiLmnX9B 2 hours ago

