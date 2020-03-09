Global  

Tom McCarthy, Winslow Fegley Talk 'Timmy Failure'

Tom McCarthy, Winslow Fegley Talk ‘Timmy Failure’

Tom McCarthy, Winslow Fegley Talk ‘Timmy Failure’

From the book shelves to the small screen, “Timmy Failure” has had a lot of success as a children’s book series, and now it’s a new Disney+ movie.

While chatting with ET Canada, star Winslow Fegley and director Tom McCarthy reveal what it was like to shoot this movie on the Canadian west coast and what audiences can expect from their adaptation of the popular series.

kittysnake

Jungle Mami RT @ETCanada: From the book shelves to the small screen, "Timmy Failure" is on @disneyplus 22 hours ago

ETCanada

ET Canada From the book shelves to the small screen, "Timmy Failure" is on @disneyplus 2 days ago


