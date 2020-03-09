Elizabeth Warren and Kate McKinnon Take on Drake's 'Flip the Switch' TikTok Challenge on 'SNL | Billboard News

whatis working RT @PopCraveMusic: Elizabeth Warren flips the switch with Kate McKinnon. 🤣 #SNL https://t.co/6d9IgrdtIV 3 minutes ago

. RT @Knope447: Kate McKinnon hugging and kissing Elizabeth Warren's cheek is everything to me. 😍 https://t.co/ZbaAdCxf9m 5 minutes ago

Patriotic Lady All this time and we’re just finding out Kat Timpf is a better ‘Elizabeth Warren’ than Kate McKinnon?… https://t.co/LIBgQV19uy 5 minutes ago

Patriotic Lady All this time and we’re just finding out Kat Timpf is a better ‘Elizabeth Warren’ than Kate McKinnon?… https://t.co/91TTZCnjdP 5 minutes ago

Patriotic Lady All this time and we’re just finding out Kat Timpf is a better ‘Elizabeth Warren’ than Kate McKinnon?… https://t.co/CvsMnsaPma 5 minutes ago

JENNIFER in the Piney Woods RT @alexis_krieg: America, I still can’t believe you said no to 8 years of watching Kate McKinnon play @ewarren on SNL. Guess I’ll just hav… 8 minutes ago

of today Elizabeth Warren, J-Lo, Camila Cabello and more 'Flip the Switch' in TikTok challenge Before "Saturday N… https://t.co/729OJWDQtJ 8 minutes ago