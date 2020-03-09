Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Grand Princess Finally Docks In Oakland To Offload Passengers

Grand Princess Finally Docks In Oakland To Offload Passengers

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 03:50s - Published < > Embed
Grand Princess Finally Docks In Oakland To Offload Passengers

Grand Princess Finally Docks In Oakland To Offload Passengers

Anne Makovec reports on coronavirus-stricken cruise ship docking in Oakland (3-9-2020)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus-stricken Grand Princess cleared to dock in Oakland, Calif.

The captain of a cruise ship hit by the new coronavirus has informed the passengers, which include...
CBC.ca - Published Also reported by •CBS NewsSeattle TimesNew Zealand Herald


Grand Princess cruise passengers, crew await coronavirus test results: What we know

More than 3,500 people are stuck on board Princess Cruises' Grand Princess off the coast of...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •CBS NewsSBS



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Cruise Passengers Infected with Coronavirus Making Their Way to Port in California [Video]Cruise Passengers Infected with Coronavirus Making Their Way to Port in California

The Grand Princess cruise ship is finally making its way to port in Oakland, California.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:53Published

GRAND PRINCESS: Passengers wave to new helicopters as Grand Princess approaches Golden Gate Bridge [Video]GRAND PRINCESS: Passengers wave to new helicopters as Grand Princess approaches Golden Gate Bridge

Passengers wave to new helicopters as Grand Princess approaches Golden Gate Bridge

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:14Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.