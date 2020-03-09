Global  

Italy coronavirus: Living in lockdown

Italy coronavirus: Living in lockdown

Italy coronavirus: Living in lockdown

Millions of Italians are facing the realities of living in a quarantine zone with draconian restrictions on people's movements.
Italians who attempt to flee coronavirus lockdown may face jail

Italians who attempt to flee the lockdown in the country's north, set up to try and stop the spread...
CTV News - Published Also reported by •Belfast TelegrapheuronewsDeutsche Welle


Coronavirus: 'Italy lockdown cut me off from my husband'

Kaila Haines has been cut off from her husband due to Italy's efforts to contain the coronavirus.
BBC News - Published


SarahCarolineKC

Sarah Caroline RT @AuthorWoodroe: You guys don't know this, but I'm currently living in THAT part of Italy. #coronavirus I've been in lockdown for two we… 14 minutes ago

cheztrev

cheryl RT @WSJ: Italy began more forcefully implementing a lockdown of almost 17 million people living across its north, including the cities of M… 23 minutes ago

Traveladdictsco

Travel Addicts Vid 3 - Day 2 Evening - Living in Italy amid lock-down and quarantine co... https://t.co/BQByjUGElG via @YouTube Th… https://t.co/LJfnm02Xxk 3 hours ago

Sam52420146

Samurai Sam RT @DidierTweets: #Italy began more forcefully implementing a lockdown of almost 17 million people living across its north, including the c… 3 hours ago

DidierTweets

Didier Tweets - ENG & FR - Brexit #Italy began more forcefully implementing a lockdown of almost 17 million people living across its north, including… https://t.co/8Xe93bYFcl 3 hours ago

rickmagetech

Riccardo Gatti Italy Lockdown DAY 1: First day of smart working with my team from the living room. The study was taken by my wife… https://t.co/Qsv9zvD2fh 3 hours ago


Leaked Coronavirus Plan Reveals Northern Italy Quarantine of 16 Million People [Video]Leaked Coronavirus Plan Reveals Northern Italy Quarantine of 16 Million People

Leaked Coronavirus Plan Reveals Northern Italy Quarantine of 16 Million People The region of Lombardy, including its capital Milan, and 14 other provinces will be on lockdown until April 3. Daily..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:09Published

NIH Director Says Millions of Americans Could be Quarantined Over Coronavirus [Video]NIH Director Says Millions of Americans Could be Quarantined Over Coronavirus

NIH Director Says Millions of Americans Could be Quarantined Over Coronavirus Dr. Anthony Fauci made the comment while making rounds on news programs over the weekend. Dr. Anthony Fauci, via Fox..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:13Published

