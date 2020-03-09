Global  

'The Exorcist' Actor Max Von Sydow Has Died Aged 90

'The Exorcist' Actor Max Von Sydow Has Died Aged 90

'The Exorcist' Actor Max Von Sydow Has Died Aged 90

Max von Sydow, the Swedish actor, has died in France aged 90.

His decades-long career spanned more than 120 dramas, horror movies, and Hollywood blockbusters.

Von Sydow established himself in Hollywood with his role as the knight Antonius Block in the “The Seventh Seal”.

His big Hollywood breakthrough came with the role of Father Merrin in the 1973 horror classic “The Exorcist”.

He worked well into his 80s, appearing in “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” which came out in 2015.
