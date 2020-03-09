Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > White House > White House shares 'manipulated' and 'partly false' video of Joe Biden | #TheCube

White House shares 'manipulated' and 'partly false' video of Joe Biden | #TheCube

Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 02:36s - Published < > Embed
White House shares 'manipulated' and 'partly false' video of Joe Biden | #TheCube

White House shares 'manipulated' and 'partly false' video of Joe Biden | #TheCube

White House shares 'manipulated' and 'partly false' video of Joe Biden | #TheCube
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Facebook warns misleading video of Biden supporting Trump is ‘partly false’

Shortly after Twitter began labeling misleading political videos, Facebook is following suit with its...
The Next Web - Published Also reported by •The Verge



You Might Like


Tweets about this

marciojmsilva

Márcio M. Silva White House shares 'manipulated' and 'partly false' video of Joe Biden | #TheCube https://t.co/HIfvJZ5yjR 51 minutes ago

One_News_Page

One News Page White House shares 'manipulated' and 'partly false' video of Joe Biden | #TheCube: https://t.co/rQM9iU9LYi #WhiteHouse 58 minutes ago

blues_pablo

Sœur Sourire / Congrègation du Saint Caliban Caliban's News Feed _ White House shares 'manipulated' and 'partly false' video of Joe Biden | #TheCube https://t.co/l7CUxKThuI 1 hour ago

TheWorldnews143

The World News White House shares ‘manipulated’ and ‘partly false’ video of Joe Biden | #TheCube https://t.co/FlOMab5Z1n 1 hour ago

AndyVermaut

Andy Vermaut White House shares 'manipulated' and 'partly false' video of Joe Biden | #TheCube https://t.co/vicxRxp0Er https://t.co/nJFdBOvoPW 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump's Retweeted Biden Video Marked as 'Manipulated Media' by Twitter [Video]Trump's Retweeted Biden Video Marked as 'Manipulated Media' by Twitter

Trump's Retweeted Biden Video Marked as 'Manipulated Media' by Twitter The clip shows the former vice president saying "We can only re-elect Donald Trump." That was just the beginning of Biden's..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:02Published

Will Michigan's Water Issues Swing The State? [Video]Will Michigan's Water Issues Swing The State?

HuffPo reports that Michigan is the center of the water crisis in America. There are towns around the state that are suffering from water contamination. For years, Flint, Michigan has been the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.