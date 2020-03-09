Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Daniel Craig on 'Bond 25' Being Cursed | THR News

Daniel Craig on 'Bond 25' Being Cursed | THR News

Video Credit: THR News - Duration: 01:41s - Published < > Embed
Daniel Craig on 'Bond 25' Being Cursed | THR News

Daniel Craig on 'Bond 25' Being Cursed | THR News

The production of "No Time to Die' was dogged by one problem after another — most of them quite serious.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

'SNL' Recap: Daniel Craig Returns to NBC Late-Night Sketch Show | THR News [Video]'SNL' Recap: Daniel Craig Returns to NBC Late-Night Sketch Show | THR News

The actor appears in a parody of the latest Bond movie, which sees him playing craps and meeting up with a woman who claims to have special information.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 03:33Published

'No Time To Die' Release Date Moved From April to November | THR News [Video]'No Time To Die' Release Date Moved From April to November | THR News

The release of upcoming James Bond film 'No Time to Die' has been pushed back from April to November.

Credit: THR News     Duration: 01:45Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.