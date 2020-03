Pennsylvania Department Of Help Hold Press Conference About Coronavirus 32 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 06:10s - Published There are currently 10 presumptive coronavirus cases in the state. There are currently 10 presumptive coronavirus cases in the state. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Pennsylvania Department Of Help Hold Press Conference About Coronavirus GOOD AFTERNOON, I'M NATASHABROWN.I'M ALEXANDRIA HOFF.UKEE HAS DAY OFF.DEVELOPMENTS IN THE COVID 19OUTBREAK IN OUR AREA BEENCOMING IN FAST SO LETS GET TOIT.IN PENNSYLVANIA, MONTGOMERYCOUNTY RESIDENT IS IN CRITICALCONDITION, AT THE UNIVERSITYOF PENNSYLVANIA HOSPITAL, ANDTHIS IS FIRST CRITICAL CASETHAT HAS BEEN REPORTED IN OURAREA.TWO STUDENT AND A STAFFMEMBER FROM LOWER MERIONSCHOOL DISTRICT MAY HAVE BEENEXPOSED BY VISITING THAT CHOPCAMPUS.LOWER MERION SCHOOLS WILL BECLOSED TOMORROW FOR CLEANING.WE HAVE LEARNED THATCHELTENHAM SCHOOLS ARE ALSOCLOSED THE REST OF THE WEEK.DISTRICT PARENT WAS THE CAREGIVER TO A PATIENT WITH APRESUMPTIVE CASE OF COVID 19.WE ARE AWAITING A NEWSBRIEFING FROM THE PENNSYLVANIAHEALTH DEPARTMENT AND WE WILLBRING THAT TO YOU LIVE WHEN ITHAPPENS.LET'S GO RIGHT NOW TO THEPENNSYLVANIA DEPARTMENT OFHEALTH RIGHT NOW.SO THANK YOU FOR YOURPATIENTS WITH ME TODAY ISSECRETARY RIVERIA FROM THEEDUCATION, AND, DOCTOR SHARONWATKINS, IS OUR STATEEPIDEMIOLOGIST.TESTING POSITIVE FOR,COVID 19.WE ANNOUNCE THAT HAD A CASEPREVIOUSLY WE HAVE THREE MORECASES.AND, SEVEN, ARE FROMMONTGOMERY COUNTY, AND, WEHAVE THE PREVIOUS CASES, ONEIN DELAWARE COUNTY, AND NEWCASE IN MONROE COUNTY, AND,THE PREVIOUS CASE IN WAYNE,COUNTY.TWO OF THE MONTGOMERYCOUNTY RESIDENTS.AND ONE, MONROE COUNTYRESIDENT, ARE CURRENTLYHOSPITALIZED.AND, YOU KNOW THAT ONEMONTGOMERY COUNTY RESIDENT,IS, CURRENTLY AT THE HOSPITALOF THE UNIVERSITY OFPENNSYLVANIA, OF PENNSYLVANIAFOR THE OTHER TWO PATIENTSTHAT ARE HOSPITALIZED WE WILLNOT BE RELEASING, AND, PROTECTTHEIR PRIVACY, AND THEIRCONFIDENTIALITY, FORTHEMSELVES AND THEIRHOSPITALS.AND, WHILE WE ARE WAITING FORTHE CDC, AND, RESULTS, WE ARETREATING THESE, CASES ASPRESUMPTIVELY POSITIVE FOR,COVID 19 AND WE ARE TAKING ALLAPPROPRIATE PUBLIC HEALTHACTIONS.THIS INCLUDES WHAT INCLUDESCONTACT, TRACING.THAT MEANS WE ARE REACHING OUTTO ANYONE WHO CAME THIS DIRECTCONTACT WITH THESEINDIVIDUALS.IN KEEPING KEEPINGPENNSYLVANIA SAFE.WE ARE EXPECTING MORE CASESTO BE CONFIRMED IN THEUPCOMING DAYS AND WEEKS.BUT WE WANT, EVERYONE, TO TAKEACTION TO PREVENT THE SPREAD,OF THIS VIRUS.SINCE THE START OF THE.WE ENCOURAGE PENNSYLVANIANS TOSTOP THE SPREAD OF ILLNESS BYWASHING THEIR HANDS, WASHINGYOUR HAND, FOR 20 SECONDS, ANDWITH WARM, SOAP AND WATER.AND THE TIME IT TAKES TO SINGHAPPY BIRTHDAY TWICE.COVERING THEIR COUGH ANDSNEEZEES INTO THEIR ELBOW.CLEANING SURFACES.AND PLEASE IF YOU ARE SICK,PLEASE STAY HOME.HOW TO RESPOND TO RELIABLESOURCES.SOCIAL MEDIA IS A WAY TOSHARE, INFORMATION QUICKLY BUTTHE INFORMATION IS NOT ALWAYSA TRUSTED SOURCE.AS WE KNOW ON SOCIAL MEDIA.BUT ALSO, RELIABLEINFORMATION, RELATED TOPENNSYLVANIANS RESPONSE, AND,PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE ATHEALTH, DOCTOR PA DOT GOV.HEALTH P PA DOT GOV.WE WILL CONTINUE TO HAVE THEVERY LATEST INFORMATION, TIPS,AND PREPARATIONS, CHECKLISTS,ON OUR WEBSITE.IT IS ALSO, FOR NATIONAL ANDINTERNATIONAL INFORMATION, SOTO CHECK THE CDC WEBSITE.AND, AS THE SITUATION EVOLVESWE WILL CONTINUE TO UPDATE...WE ARE LISTENING THERE TOOFFICIALS WITH THEPENNSYLVANIA, DEPARTMENT OF,HEALTH GIVING US A BROADERSCALE AS TO HOW MANYPENNSYLVANIANS.HAVE BEEN TESTED POSITIVE FORCOVID 19 OR CORONAVIRUS.TOTAL IS 10.BULK OF THE FOLKS THAT TESTEDPOSITIVE, ARE IN MONTGOMERYSEVEN FROM THAT COUNTY ASLONG.HOSPITAL OF THE UNIVERSITYOF PENNSYLVANIA, WITH THECHILDREN HOSPITALS OFPHILADELPHIA AND THEIRSATELLITE OFFICE THERE IN KINGOF PRUSSIA AND THERE ARE TWOOTHER PEOPLE IN MONTGOMERYCOUNTY AS WELL, A COUPLE THAT





