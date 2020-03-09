Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Tina Fey > '30 Rock' Bosses Tina Fey & Robert Carlock Land Netflix Animated Comedy Series | THR News

'30 Rock' Bosses Tina Fey & Robert Carlock Land Netflix Animated Comedy Series | THR News

Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 01:18s - Published < > Embed
'30 Rock' Bosses Tina Fey & Robert Carlock Land Netflix Animated Comedy Series | THR News

'30 Rock' Bosses Tina Fey & Robert Carlock Land Netflix Animated Comedy Series | THR News

Tina Fey and Robert Carlock are behind 'Mulligan,' a half-hour about starting society over after an alien attack.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

THRtv

THR TV News '30 Rock' Bosses Tina Fey & Robert Carlock Land Netflix Animated Comedy Series | THR News https://t.co/U0FzASY7mi https://t.co/WZrYiiFqxC 6 minutes ago

TinaFeyFansclub

Tina Fey '30 Rock' Bosses Tina Fey & Robert Carlock Land Netflix Animated Comedy Series | THR News - Hollywood Reporter https://t.co/RB0TpIQmun 22 minutes ago

finaldraftinc

Final Draft '30 Rock' Bosses Tina Fey and Robert Carlock Reteam for @netflix #Animated #Comedy Series @THR by @Snoodit… https://t.co/GogeldpluS 2 hours ago

cmsucc3ss

Chris Medrano 🍫 RT @Snoodit: #30Rock duo Tina Fey and Robert Carlock are back at Netflix, this time with an animated comedy about rebuilding the world afte… 2 hours ago

SteveCalderon85

Steve Calderon RT @THR: Tina Fey and Robert Carlock are returning to #Netflix with 'Mulligan,' a half-hour animated comedy about starting society over aft… 3 hours ago

ItsNotStreaming

It’s Not Streaming #KimmySchmidt bosses Tina Fey and Robert Carlock are back to Netflix with the animated comedy #Mulligan. 📝Explores… https://t.co/nans5AL9nV 3 hours ago

jayirichardson

Jay Richardson Tina Fey & regular collaborator Robert Carlock are reuniting for the Netflix animated series Mulligan: https://t.co/A81Nv2mbiZ 4 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Actor Robert Trebor's Talks Up His New Book 'The Haircut Who Would Be King' [Video]Actor Robert Trebor's Talks Up His New Book 'The Haircut Who Would Be King'

Actor Robert Trebor from the hit series Xena-Warrior Princess talks about his new book, 'The Haircut Who Would Be King,' his career move, and the need for comedy when times get tough.

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 05:23Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.