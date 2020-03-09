GRAND PRINCESS: Passenger Eddie Castellano From Miami Comments On High Military Security At Oakland Dock 19 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 04:02s - Published GRAND PRINCESS: Passenger Eddie Castellano From Miami Comments On High Military Security At Oakland Dock Passenger Eddie Castellano From Miami Comments On High Military Security At Oakland Dock 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Wisconsin woman, parents to quarantine after disembarking cruise The cruise ship carrying a Wisconsin woman, her parents and thousands of others off the coast of California will dock on Monday in Oakland. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 02:27Published 18 hours ago