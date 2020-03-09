Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > GRAND PRINCESS: Passenger Eddie Castellano From Miami Comments On High Military Security At Oakland Dock

GRAND PRINCESS: Passenger Eddie Castellano From Miami Comments On High Military Security At Oakland Dock

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 04:02s - Published < > Embed
GRAND PRINCESS: Passenger Eddie Castellano From Miami Comments On High Military Security At Oakland Dock

GRAND PRINCESS: Passenger Eddie Castellano From Miami Comments On High Military Security At Oakland Dock

Passenger Eddie Castellano From Miami Comments On High Military Security At Oakland Dock
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Wisconsin woman, parents to quarantine after disembarking cruise [Video]Wisconsin woman, parents to quarantine after disembarking cruise

The cruise ship carrying a Wisconsin woman, her parents and thousands of others off the coast of California will dock on Monday in Oakland.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 02:27Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.