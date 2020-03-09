Global  

Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson, health officials hold press conference after Gov. Mike DeWine confirms 3 positive COVID-19 cases

Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Duration: 21:25s - Published < > Embed
Governor Mike DeWine confirmed that three people Ohio have tested positive for COVID-19, which has infected over 100,000 worldwide and caused the deaths of over 3,400, according to Johns Hopkins University.
