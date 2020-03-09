Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Ohio's 3 coronavirus cases are in Cuyahoga County, Gov. DeWine confirms

Ohio's 3 coronavirus cases are in Cuyahoga County, Gov. DeWine confirms

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 24:07s - Published < > Embed
Ohio's 3 coronavirus cases are in Cuyahoga County, Gov. DeWine confirms

Ohio's 3 coronavirus cases are in Cuyahoga County, Gov. DeWine confirms

Governor Mike DeWine confirmed that three people Ohio have tested positive for COVID-19, which has infected over 100,000 worldwide and caused the deaths of over 3,400, according to Johns Hopkins University.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Gov. DeWine declares state of emergency after 3 Ohioans test positive for coronavirus

Gov. Mike DeWine declared a state of emergency after three Cuyahoga County patients tested positive...
bizjournals - Published

CEO of Cincinnati hospital system to advise governor on coronavirus

Dr. Rick Lofgren, CEO of UC Health, has been tapped to help advise Gov. Mike DeWine as Ohio continues...
bizjournals - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson, health officials hold press conference after Gov. Mike DeWine confirms 3 positive COVID-19 cases [Video]Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson, health officials hold press conference after Gov. Mike DeWine confirms 3 positive COVID-19 cases

Governor Mike DeWine confirmed that three people Ohio have tested positive for COVID-19, which has infected over 100,000 worldwide and caused the deaths of over 3,400, according to Johns Hopkins..

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 21:25Published

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Declared A State Of Emergency Because Of The Coronavirus [Video]New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Declared A State Of Emergency Because Of The Coronavirus

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency over the coronavirus epidemic. According to Business Insider, twenty more people in New York tested positive for the virus. The total number of..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.