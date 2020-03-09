Global  

Harry And Meghan Say Farewell To The Royal Life With A Final Engagement

Harry And Meghan Say Farewell To The Royal Life With A Final Engagement

Harry And Meghan Say Farewell To The Royal Life With A Final Engagement

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex have completed their final engagement as members of the royal family.

The couple attended the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey.

The duke and duchess joined the Queen, as well as Prince Charles and other royals for the annual event.

The two were not part of the Queen's procession through Westminster Abbey.

According to Reuters, Meghan and Harry will end their roles as senior royals on March 31.
