Sudan PM Abdalla Hamdok survives assassination attempt

Sudan PM Abdalla Hamdok survives assassination attempt

Sudan PM Abdalla Hamdok survives assassination attempt

State television says prime minister is safe after blast in the capital, Khartoum.
Sudan’s PM survives assassination attempt in capital

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s prime minister survived an assassination attempt Monday after an explosion...
Sudan's PM Abdalla Hamdok unharmed after blast targets his convoy in Khartoum

Sudan’s prime minister survived an assassination attempt on Monday after a blast in the capital,...
YazidBey13

YazidBey™ Sudan's prime minister survives assassination attempt in Khartoum 😯 Abdalla Hamdok's motorcade was targeted by an… https://t.co/VuEpxk15cr 8 seconds ago

GuardianUS

Guardian US Sudan PM survives blast in apparent assassination attempt https://t.co/pid3Ve0IAu 5 minutes ago

shaqr69

D.O.A RT @BBCWorld: Sudan PM Abdalla Hamdok survives assassination attempt after his convoy was attacked in the capital, Khartoum https://t.co/C6… 6 minutes ago

GMitakides

George Mitakides RT @Stratfor: #Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok survived an #assassination attempt when his convoy was targeted in the country's capi… 12 minutes ago

12pmyes

tj noons: feeling blessed with life RT @AJENews: BREAKING: Sudan's PM Abdalla Hamdok survives assassination attempt in Khartoum - state TV reports. LATEST: https://t.co/wjzpD… 13 minutes ago

JohnPar27202430

John Parks What’s going on Here! https://t.co/NfKOpqgYNK 16 minutes ago

Stratfor

Stratfor #Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok survived an #assassination attempt when his convoy was targeted in the coun… https://t.co/H2VitMeFhm 36 minutes ago

Munyoli

Naigaga BBC News - Sudan PM Abdalla Hamdok survives assassination attempt https://t.co/CajwwhSiwk Wasn't Netanyahu in Suda… https://t.co/5okcHk9dbV 44 minutes ago


Sudan's PM survives assassination attempt after explosion [Video]Sudan's PM survives assassination attempt after explosion

Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok has survived an assassination attempt. His convoy was hit by an explosion as it passed through Khartoum. Report by Barnesj. Like us on Facebook at..

