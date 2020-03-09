Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Gas Prices Drop As Russia And Saudi Arabia Fail To Reach Agreement

Gas Prices Drop As Russia And Saudi Arabia Fail To Reach Agreement

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 01:57s - Published < > Embed
Gas Prices Drop As Russia And Saudi Arabia Fail To Reach Agreement

Gas Prices Drop As Russia And Saudi Arabia Fail To Reach Agreement

Two of the largest oil-producing countries in the world failed to reach an agreement on oil product so both have begun to produce more, this has led to a drop in prices at the pump for Pittsburghers, KDKA's Jon Delano reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Russia Can Live With $25 Oil For Years

After oil prices collapsed in the worst drop in nearly three decades—courtesy of the renewed...
OilPrice.com - Published

Biggest drop since the Gulf War: Oil plunges about 30 per cent after Saudi Arabia slashes prices, opens taps

Oil fell by the most since 1991 after Saudi Arabia started a price war with Russia by slashing its...
The Age - Published Also reported by •Sydney Morning Herald



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Double whammy: Oil, shares tumble on OPEC fallout, virus fears [Video]Double whammy: Oil, shares tumble on OPEC fallout, virus fears

Saudi Arabia's shock decision to increase oil output after OPEC talks failed rattled markets reeling from virus effect.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:17Published

Global Stocks Plunge Amid Oil Crash and Coronavirus Fear [Video]Global Stocks Plunge Amid Oil Crash and Coronavirus Fear

Global Stocks Plunge Amid Oil Crash and Coronavirus Fear Global markets are taking a hit after a failed deal between OPEC and Russia led to the worst one-day crash in crude in decades. Saudi Arabia..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:59Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.