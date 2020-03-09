Global  

2 Missouri Schools to Remain Closed After Possible COVID-19 Exposure at Father-Daughter Dance

2 Missouri Schools to Remain Closed After Possible COVID-19 Exposure at Father-Daughter Dance

2 Missouri Schools to Remain Closed After Possible COVID-19 Exposure at Father-Daughter Dance

Classes will be canceled for the remainder of this week at Villa Duchesne and Oak Hill School in Missouri.

A student and her father who attended a school dance this weekend at the Ritz Carlton have a family member who has tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus.
2 Missouri Schools to Remain Closed After Possible COVID-19 Exposure at Father-Daughter Dance

