Dolly Parton Wants To Grace The Cover Of Playboy Again

Country legend Dolly Parton turned 74 this year.

The high energy music star is not letting her age stop her from what she wants to do.

According to CNN, Parton is planning her return to the pages of Playboy magazine/ Parton graced the cover of the adult magazine in 1978 when she was 32 years old.

"I thought it'd be such a hoot if they'll go for it, I don't know if they will- if I could be on the cover again when I'm 75.
