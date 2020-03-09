Elizabeth Warren Flips a Switch on 'SNL,' 'Black Widow' Drops Final Trailer & More | THR News 5 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: THR News - Duration: 03:52s - Published Elizabeth Warren Flips a Switch on 'SNL,' 'Black Widow' Drops Final Trailer & More | THR News Elizabeth Warren shocks on 'Saturday Night Live,' 'Black Widow' drops its final action-packed trailer and is the James Bond film 'No Time to Die' cursed? '007' star Daniel Craig weighs in. Here are today's top stories.