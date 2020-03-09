Global  

MH17 trial starts with four accused facing murder charges

MH17 trial starts with four accused facing murder charges

MH17 trial starts with four accused facing murder charges

Four men being tried in absentia over deaths of 298 on board, in incident during Ukraine war that led to global outrage.
MH17 trial to start with four accused facing murder charges

Four men on trial over deaths of 298 people on board, in attack during Ukraine war that triggered...
Al Jazeera - Published

Utrecht shooting suspect faces terror trial

Four people died when a gunman opened fire on a tram in the central Dutch city in March 2019. The...
Deutsche Welle - Published


