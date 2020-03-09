Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > José Mourinho > We will give absolutely everything against Leipzig, says Tottenham's Mourinho

We will give absolutely everything against Leipzig, says Tottenham's Mourinho

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 00:49s - Published < > Embed
We will give absolutely everything against Leipzig, says Tottenham's Mourinho

We will give absolutely everything against Leipzig, says Tottenham's Mourinho

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho says his side have nothing to lose in their Champions League match against RB Leipzig
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

We will give absolutely everything against Leipzig, says Tottenham's Mourinho

SHOWS: LEIPZIG, GERMANY (MARCH 9, 2020) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 1.

TOTTENHAM COACH JOSE MOURINHO ARRIVING FOR NEWS CONFERENCE 2.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) TOTTENHAM COACH JOSE MOURINHO, SAYING: "As a defeat at home, we got the best defeat.

0:1 is the best defeat, it is better than lose 1-2 or 2-3 or 0-4.

So it is not an awful defeat.

It is a defeat that leaves the door open.

Of course I would prefer to be in that position.

Of course I would, but they feel the pressure.

I believe that they feel the pressure.

They are winning and they are winning at home and we are going to have a go and we have nothing to lose." STORY: Tottenham Hotspur will be without winger Steven Bergwijn for the rest of the season and full back Ben Davies will also miss their Champions League last-16 return leg at RB Leipzig on Tuesday but Jose Mourinho is confident his team can turn the tie around.

The Premier League club, who lost 1-0 in the first leg in London last month, are already without injured England captain Harry Kane and their South Korea striker Son Heung-min, while Bergwijn was injured in Saturday's 1-1 draw at Burnley.

Checks on Monday showed the Dutch international suffered a serious sprain to his left ankle and is unlikely to play for the rest of the season.

Spurs have failed to win any of their last five matches in all competitions, including their first-leg defeat.

That poor run also covers being knocked out of the FA Cup on penalties by the Premier League's

Class="kln">basement club Norwich City.

"Tomorrow we have to give everything.

Or we win or we leave everything on that pitch," Mourinho said.

(Production: Stefan Remter, Alex Mlezcko, Tanya Wood)



Recent related news from verified sources

Gedson in, Skipp dropped - The Tottenham lineups Jose Mourinho should pick vs RB Leipzig

Gedson in, Skipp dropped - The Tottenham lineups Jose Mourinho should pick vs RB LeipzigIt's the second leg of the Champions League last 16 tie between Red Bull Leipzig and Tottenham...
Football.london - Published

We simulated RB Leipzig vs Tottenham to get a score prediction for Champions League clash

Tottenham travel to the Red Bull Arena to take on Bundesliga side RB Leipzig in the second leg of...
Football.london - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

underscorefranc

✨ dr wokes second child ✨ @paintarem you have so much to live for. future friends. new friends. future love. you have absolutely anything and… https://t.co/W481aoQjao 13 minutes ago

PaulaLowery14

PLowe @fawfulfan Both Utah and Idaho are very white, and have big families. They absolutely love that Bernie will give th… https://t.co/B9euH1WXJb 21 minutes ago

AshaSin24116510

Asha Singh RT @Sportsgriduk: We will give absolutely everything against Leipzig, says Tottenham's Mourinho https://t.co/5jeGSFmtCB https://t.co/tsUEUR… 5 hours ago

Sportsgriduk

SportsGridUK We will give absolutely everything against Leipzig, says Tottenham's Mourinho https://t.co/5jeGSFmtCB https://t.co/tsUEURBpO2 5 hours ago

FutballNews_

Futball News We will give absolutely everything against Leipzig, says Tottenham's Mourinho https://t.co/tWiZlrE8zl 5 hours ago

JTfretwell

Jason Fretwell Congratulations to this man, fantastic news, I know will give absolutely everything. Good luck pal. I’m rooting for… https://t.co/iyf3BIX52C 7 hours ago

RedManageFirm

red management firm @BarnettforAZ @brhodes prison reform i will give you that trump has done a good job with that and im a moderate dem… https://t.co/n5Xx1zq2bF 8 hours ago

danisauruszx

ᴅᴀɴɪᴇʟʟᴇ 🌈 ʙᴛꜱ x ᴍʟᴍ ꜱᴛᴀɴ ᴀᴄᴄ RT @correcthq: iwaizumi: if you have 10 cookies and i ask for 5, how many will you have oikawa: 0 iwaizumi: it's basic maths, it's not ev… 9 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Leipzig coach happy that there will be fans present for the game. [Video]Leipzig coach happy that there will be fans present for the game.

RB Leipzig coach Julian Nagelmann says that having the club's fans at their Champions League match against Tottenham will spur them on

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:29Published

Jose Mourinho: Bergwijn unlikely to play this season [Video]Jose Mourinho: Bergwijn unlikely to play this season

Tottenham coach Jose Mourinho does not expect Steven Bergwijn to play again this season as the club's injury crisis continues to escalate. The Dutch winger suffered a sprained ankle during Saturday’s..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:23Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.