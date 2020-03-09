We will give absolutely everything against Leipzig, says Tottenham's Mourinho

SHOWS: LEIPZIG, GERMANY (MARCH 9, 2020) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 1.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) TOTTENHAM COACH JOSE MOURINHO, SAYING: "As a defeat at home, we got the best defeat.

0:1 is the best defeat, it is better than lose 1-2 or 2-3 or 0-4.

So it is not an awful defeat.

It is a defeat that leaves the door open.

Of course I would prefer to be in that position.

Of course I would, but they feel the pressure.

I believe that they feel the pressure.

They are winning and they are winning at home and we are going to have a go and we have nothing to lose." STORY: Tottenham Hotspur will be without winger Steven Bergwijn for the rest of the season and full back Ben Davies will also miss their Champions League last-16 return leg at RB Leipzig on Tuesday but Jose Mourinho is confident his team can turn the tie around.

The Premier League club, who lost 1-0 in the first leg in London last month, are already without injured England captain Harry Kane and their South Korea striker Son Heung-min, while Bergwijn was injured in Saturday's 1-1 draw at Burnley.

Checks on Monday showed the Dutch international suffered a serious sprain to his left ankle and is unlikely to play for the rest of the season.

Spurs have failed to win any of their last five matches in all competitions, including their first-leg defeat.

That poor run also covers being knocked out of the FA Cup on penalties by the Premier League's Class="kln">basement club Norwich City.

"Tomorrow we have to give everything.

Or we win or we leave everything on that pitch," Mourinho said.

(Production: Stefan Remter, Alex Mlezcko, Tanya Wood)