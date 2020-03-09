Coronavirus Update: New York Now Has More Case Than Any Other Area In United States 5 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:57s - Published Coronavirus Update: New York Now Has More Case Than Any Other Area In United States Gov. Andrew Cuomo confirmed an additional 37 cases of coronavirus on Monday, bringing the number to 142 in New York. CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

