Meghan Markle and Prince Harry arrive at Westminster Abbey for final Royal duties
|
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:48s - Published < > Embed
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry arrive at Westminster Abbey for final Royal duties
The possible final royal goodbye from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at Westminster Abbey on Monday (March 9).
|
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry arrive at Westminster Abbey for final Royal duties
The possible final royal goodbye from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at Westminster Abbey on Monday (March 9).
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have arrived at their last official engagement as senior members of...
New Zealand Herald - Published Also reported by •Tamworth Herald •Seattle Times
|Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reunited with Prince William and Kate Middleton for the Commonwealth...
E! Online - Published Also reported by •TMZ.com •SBS •Tamworth Herald
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources