Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Prince Harry And Meghan Wrap Up Final Royal Duties

Prince Harry And Meghan Wrap Up Final Royal Duties

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:08s - Published < > Embed
Prince Harry And Meghan Wrap Up Final Royal Duties

Prince Harry And Meghan Wrap Up Final Royal Duties

Prince Harry and Meghan attended the queen's Commonwealth Day service on Monday afternoon.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Prince Harry and Meghan's final royal commitments

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are making their last official appearances as senior members of...
CBS News - Published

Harry and Meghan's final royal duties before 'stepping back'

The couple are carrying out their final engagements before stepping back as working royals from 31...
BBC News - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

cmrice9

Longmen RT @tennisfanv3: Meghan Markle Delivers a Mic Drop Fashion Moment at Commonwealth Day. “Since they arrived in London last week to wrap up… 6 minutes ago

gotmamadrama

Khalieka Curry 🕊🛡 RT @GMA: That's a wrap! Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan say goodbye to children as they leave their last public engagement as senior royals… 54 minutes ago

Newsy

Newsy The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will officially become non-working royals March 31. https://t.co/KlNNw6vjJa 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry arrive at Westminster Abbey for final Royal duties [Video]Meghan Markle and Prince Harry arrive at Westminster Abbey for final Royal duties

The possible final royal goodbye from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at Westminster Abbey on Monday (March 9).

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:48Published

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Make Last Official Appearance As Senior Members Of Royal Family [Video]Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Make Last Official Appearance As Senior Members Of Royal Family

CBS4's Cindy Pom reports from London.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:47Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.