Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Local schools taking preventative measures amid Coronavirus fears

Local schools taking preventative measures amid Coronavirus fears

Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published < > Embed
Local schools taking preventative measures amid Coronavirus fears

Local schools taking preventative measures amid Coronavirus fears

The recent outbreak of Coronavirus has prompted a great deal of questions and concerns on the impact it will have on our schools.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Local schools taking preventative measures amid Coronavirus fears

Outbreak of- coronavirus has prompted a- great deal of questions and - - - - concerns on the impact it will- have on our schools.- coronavirus is a respiratory- illness that can spread from- person to person, and while no- cases of coronavirus- have been reported in the state- of mississippi, local - schools are still taking- preventive measures.- the cdc recommends following- simple everyday - preventive actions like avoidin- close contact with- people who are sick, washing- your hands frequently, and- staying home if you feel ill.

- the nurse at popp's ferry - elementary school in biloxi - is following suit and advising- her students to do much of the- same.

- - "we are training the staff to - train the - children to be aware of what is- going on and the signs and- symptoms and what to- do to prevent this."- patients with covid-19 have had- mild to severe respiratory- illness with symptoms of fever,- - - - cough, and shortness of breath.- severe complications have - included- pneumonia in both lungs.- there is currently no specific- antiviral treatment for - covid-19 nor is there a vaccine- to prevent




You Might Like


Tweets about this

TonyAtkinsTV

Tony Atkins RT @MilwaukeeMPS: @TonyAtkinsTV from @tmj4 talked with Linda Williams from Student Health Services at MPS, about taking preventative measur… 3 days ago

MilwaukeeMPS

Milwaukee MPS @TonyAtkinsTV from @tmj4 talked with Linda Williams from Student Health Services at MPS, about taking preventative… https://t.co/Ibrcm0JpKU 3 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

WEB EXTRA: Eye On The Day March 9 [Video]WEB EXTRA: Eye On The Day March 9

Coronavirus fears cause drastic measures around the world, International Women’s Day events get violent, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have their final royal commitment. Will they be missed?

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:18Published

Catalina United Methodist Church taking preventative measures amid COVID-19 [Video]Catalina United Methodist Church taking preventative measures amid COVID-19

The Catalina United Methodist Church is taking preventative measures amid COVID-19.

Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ     Duration: 01:00Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.