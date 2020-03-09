Global  

Senior living centers taking precautions amid coronavirus

State health officials held a webinar Monday for those who take care of seniors in Wisconsin.
"Here in the Milwaukee areathe risk for coronavirusremains low, but seniorcenters and assisted livingfaciliites are takingprecautions to keep residentshealthy.""It's ever-changing.I get paperwork every dayregarding updates."DEBBIEPURDOFF WORKS TO PREVENT THESPREAD OF INFECTION AT CLEMONTMANOR.IT'S A RETIREMENTCOMMUNITY IN GREENFIELD.11:54:37 "What I'm seeingthroughout all of it is handhygiene that's the mostimportant thing." THE NEWCORONAVIRUS...IS A RESPIRATORYVIRUS THAT CAN CAUSE SEVEREILLNESS AND PNEUMONIA.WORKINGWITH A MORE VULNERABLECOMMUNITY...DEBBIE'S TAKINGPRECAUTIONS.11:55:25 "Whatwe're watching is people thatare coming into ourenvironment.

So we're watchingwhere people are traveling toor any exposure."THEY ALSOSENT OUT LETTERS TOFAMILIES...AND PUT UPSIGNS....THEY'RE KEEPING ACLOSE EYE ON EMPLOYEE HEALTHAS WELL."Immune systems tendto be a bit weaker and it'smore likely that you haveunderlying medical conditionsthat increase your risk ofhaving complications fromcoronavirus."DOCTOR NICOLEMUBANGA ADVISES SENIORS ANDTHEIR LOVED ONES TAKE THE SAMEPRECAUTIONS AS THEY WOULD WITHTHE FLU.12:45:38 make sureyou're washing handsespecially before you touchyour face or eating.

Stay awayfrom sick people, cover yourcough, and for those that arestill working at that agegroup if you're sick stayhome."SO WISCONSIN HAS HAD 1CONFIRMED CASE OFCORONAVIRUS...THAT PERSONRECOVERED.MJO TMJ4 NEWS.3



