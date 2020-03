Argonne National Lab searching for a cure to coronavirus

AT ARGONNE NATIONALLABSCIENTISTS ARE DIGGINGDEEP INSIDE THE CORONAVIRUS.we are looking at thestructure of nsp15 proteinfrom this new coronavirus thatis spreading around the worldTO BE CLEARARGONNE DOESN'THAVE A SAMPLE OF THEVIRUSJUST THE PROTEINS INSIDEIT.

SCIENTISTS HAVE SHAREDTHIS IMAGE SO DRUG COMPANIESAND OTHER RESEARCHERS CANSTUDY IT AND FIND OUT HOW THEVIRUS REPLICATES.AND WHATCOULD BLOCK THAT.

Is stoppingthe virus replication the sameas finding a cure?

That'sright.

THIS ISN'T A CURE JUSTYET..SCIENTISTS AT ARGONNE SAYIT WILL STILL TAKE ABOUT AYEAR TO FIND OUT WHAT CANINHIBIT THE ENZYMES INSIDE THEVIRUS.AND ABOUT ANOTHER YEARTO DEVELOP A DRUG OR VACCINE.BUT GETTING TO THIS POINT WASPOSSIBLE.THANKS TO THISPOWERUL TECHNOLOGY CALLED THEADVANCED PHOTON SOURCE.

It'sreally like a big x raymachine so we have X-rayscoming from that directionheating our crystals andrecording images here THIS ISJUST ONE XRAY BEAM OUT OFNEARLY 70....THAT ARE POWEREDFROM PARTICLES MOVING AT THESPEED OF LIGHT INSIDE A RINGTHREE-QUARTERS OF A MILE LONG.it's so large Wrigley fieldwould fit inside of itRESEARCHERS HAVE USED THEFACILITY TO CREATE IMAGES THATLED TO DRUGS FOR AIDS...SKINCANCER...TYPE 2 DIABETES...ANDLEUKEMIA.

IT'S ALSO HELPEDMAKE BREAKTHROUGHS FOREBOLA....ZIKA...AND SARS.

Theoriginal Sars virus and thisvirus are very similar in manyways but the littledifferences are making a largeimpact this is a monumentaltask does it dawn on you thatthe key to public health is inyour hands?

Well we work 24hours a day 7 days a weekANDTHEY AREN'T SLOWING DOWN ANYTIME SOON.IN LEMONT, ILLINOIS.STEPHANIE HAINES TMJ4 NEWS.3