shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Concerns about COVID-19 and sick leave SPEAKING OFMONEY... WHATHAPPENS IF YOU ENDUP UNDER A TWOWEEK QUARANTINE?WILL PEOPLE BEELIGIBLE FOR SICKLEAVE OR SHORTTERM DISABILITY?SEVEN EYEWITNESSNEWS REPORTER EDREILLY SPENT THE DAYDIGGING FORANSWERS.THIS IS HOW I MAKE MYENDS MEETON A 50-DEGREE DAYIN BUFFALO . . .JEANPLEVNIAK WASSELLING HOTDOGS INDOWNTOWN.THANKS TOCONCERNS ABOUTCOVID-19 - THAT NOWMEANS MORESANITIZING ANDWEARING EXTRAGLOVES.ARE YOU WORRIEDABOUT DEALING WITHFOLKS? WHEN THEYCOUGH AND THEYDON'T COVER THEIRMOUTHS OR NOTHING.YES, VERYFOR THE 52-YEAR-OLD. . . THIS IS ONE OFHER TWO PART-TIMEJOBS.NEITHER ONE OFFERSSICK TIME - SO FORJEAN . . THE THOUGHTOF BEINGQUARANTINED FOR 14DAYS IS SCARY -BECAUSE IT WOULDDEVASTATE HERFINANCIALLY.I WOULD HONESTLYHAVE TO ASK FOR HELPAND THAT WOULD BEHARDJEAN IS NOT ALONE.GOVERNOR CUOMO ISONCE AGAIN URGINGTHE STATELEGISLATURE TOENACT A LAW THATWOULD PROVIDE PAIDTIME OFF.EVEN A VOLUNTARYQUARANTINE, THATPLACES A PERSONALHARDSHIP AND THEYGET PAIDTHE FEDERAL FAMILYAND MEDICAL LEAVEACT IS SUPPOSED TOPROTECT ANEMPLOYEE'S JOB INCASES WHEREFAMILIES ARE DEALINGSERIOUS HEALTHCONDITIONS.NYS DISABILITYBENEFITS AREDESIGNED TO PAYMEDICALLY DISABLEDWORKERS WHO AREOFF-THE-JOB FORMORE THAN 7 DAYS.MANY AREWONDERING IF THEGOVERNMENTPROGRAMS APPLY TOPEOPLE BEINGQUARANTINED?WE REACHED OUT TOTHE APPROPRIATEAGENCIES FORCLARIFICATION - BUTARE STILL AWAITINGANSWERS.BUSINESSES ARESUPER FOCUSED ONHOW DO WE CONTINUETO OPERATE OURBUSINESS WITHFEWER PEOPLE ANDWITH POTENTIALCONTAMINATION IN THEWORKPLACELOCAL BUSINESSESARE ALSO EDGEBECAUSE OFCONCERNS ABOUTCOVID-19-RELATEDABSENTEEISM.CAN EMPLOYEES WORKFLEXIBLY? IS THAT ANOPTION? WHAT AREYOUR SICK LEAVEPOLICIES AND HOWMIGHT YOU ADMENDTHEMTHE BUFFALONIAGARA-PARTNERSHIP HASCONTACTED 300BUSINESSES TOOFFER ADVICE ON THEISSUE..SO, IT IS MAKINGTHOSE PLANS NOW SOTHAT YOU KNOW WHATIS COMING . . BECAUSEIT IS COMINGAND BECAUSE THIS ISSUCH A RAPIDLYEVOLVING SITUATION,MANY OF THEANSWERS TO THOSESITUATIONS ARE STILLFORTHCOMING. INBUFFALO, ED REILLY 7EW





