Steve Bullock Announces Run For Montana's U.S. Senate Seat

Kathy Soltani - Text TRUMP to 88022 RT @Kenneth99339992: Gov. Bullock supported impeaching President Trump, wants to ban guns, and ignore illegal immigration. MONTANANS DON'T… 2 minutes ago

FeralZenBird RT @jennobenno: Welcome to the Senate race Gov. Steve Bullock D-MT! Montana, help Flip the Senate Blue! Send your current governor and pa… 4 minutes ago

elizabethfreemankell RT @washingtonpost: Montana Governor Steve Bullock announces he will run for Senate, boosting Democrats’ fortunes in their bid to claim Sen… 7 minutes ago

NotComey RT @ThisWeekABC: Bullock's Senate run puts Montana in play for Democrats this cycle. https://t.co/ByPgtZEyCz 9 minutes ago

Terry hoover RT @jilevin: Montana Governor Steve Bullock announces run for U.S. Senate https://t.co/gjPdV2v2Ik 12 minutes ago

Sam in the USA RT @1IronMan2O2O: Trump made 4 -yes 4 - separate trips to Montana in 2018 to try to defeat Jon Tester. Montana said no. Tester received… 12 minutes ago

Infosec V'ger RT @DavidHMandel: Yes!! We need to get control of the Senate to stop more bad Supreme Court judges, bad regular judges on all levels and t… 22 minutes ago