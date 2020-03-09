Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Steve Bullock Announces Run For Montana's U.S. Senate Seat

Steve Bullock Announces Run For Montana's U.S. Senate Seat

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:00s - Published < > Embed
Steve Bullock Announces Run For Montana's U.S. Senate Seat

Steve Bullock Announces Run For Montana's U.S. Senate Seat

Bullock won by four points the same night President Trump carried the state by over 20 points in 2016.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Steve Bullock Announces Run For Montana's U.S. Senate Seat

Steve Bullock Announces Run For Montana's U.S. Senate SeatWatch VideoMontana Gov. Steve Bullock is running for the U.S. Senate, looking to unseat the GOP...
Newsy - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

KathySoltani

Kathy Soltani - Text TRUMP to 88022 RT @Kenneth99339992: Gov. Bullock supported impeaching President Trump, wants to ban guns, and ignore illegal immigration. MONTANANS DON'T… 2 minutes ago

gbmeiho

FeralZenBird RT @jennobenno: Welcome to the Senate race Gov. Steve Bullock D-MT! Montana, help Flip the Senate Blue! Send your current governor and pa… 4 minutes ago

elizabe67607132

elizabethfreemankell RT @washingtonpost: Montana Governor Steve Bullock announces he will run for Senate, boosting Democrats’ fortunes in their bid to claim Sen… 7 minutes ago

notComey

NotComey RT @ThisWeekABC: Bullock's Senate run puts Montana in play for Democrats this cycle. https://t.co/ByPgtZEyCz 9 minutes ago

Terryho63967129

Terry hoover RT @jilevin: Montana Governor Steve Bullock announces run for U.S. Senate https://t.co/gjPdV2v2Ik 12 minutes ago

sam_says_no_way

Sam in the USA RT @1IronMan2O2O: Trump made 4 -yes 4 - separate trips to Montana in 2018 to try to defeat Jon Tester. Montana said no. Tester received… 12 minutes ago

andrewdwilliams

Infosec V'ger RT @DavidHMandel: Yes!! We need to get control of the Senate to stop more bad Supreme Court judges, bad regular judges on all levels and t… 22 minutes ago

MarnelMn

marnel RT @NBCPolitics: After ending presidential run, Montana Gov. Steve Bullock has announced Monday that he will try to unseat first-term Repub… 24 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.