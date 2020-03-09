Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Interim Report On Ethiopian Airlines Crash Points Fingers At Boeing

Interim Report On Ethiopian Airlines Crash Points Fingers At Boeing

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:19s - Published < > Embed
Interim Report On Ethiopian Airlines Crash Points Fingers At Boeing

Interim Report On Ethiopian Airlines Crash Points Fingers At Boeing

The report says MCAS design, an automated safety feature designed to prevent the plane from stalling, &quot;made it vulnerable to undesired activation.&quot;
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Ethiopia Airlines crash report focuses on Boeing's faulty systems

Faulty systems on a Boeing 737 MAX plane were singled out in Ethiopian investigators' interim report...
Reuters - Published

Ethiopian Officials Say Faulty Boeing Software Played Role In Deadly 737 Max Crash

The findings of the interim report were released a day before the anniversary of the crash of...
NPR - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Mojo4Melo

Melody RT @seattletimes: The pilots of Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 found themselves fighting the MCAS system, which activated three times before… 9 minutes ago

Newsy

Newsy The Boeing aircraft from Indonesia also had the automated system installed. https://t.co/C1qrVZWbor 19 minutes ago

Brdcaster

Susan Marjetti RT @CBCNews: A faulty sensor reading and the activation of an anti-stall system on a Boeing 737 Max preceded the crash of an Ethiopian Airl… 58 minutes ago

teaching_change

Teaching Change Podcast New story on NPR: Ethiopian Officials Say Faulty Boeing Software Played Role In Deadly 737 Max Crash The findings o… https://t.co/3QS5gy2hVt 59 minutes ago

fonecable

fonecable.com Ethiopian Officials Say Faulty Boeing Software Played Role In Deadly 737 Max Crash https://t.co/tcFSPam87M #fcBIZ… https://t.co/0plVWBPUrO 1 hour ago

Max_Laguna

C. Emanuel B. Laguna RT @AFP: #UPDATE Ethiopia's probe of last year's Ethiopian Airlines crash has found that Boeing did not provide sufficient pilot training f… 2 hours ago

CBCNews

CBC News A faulty sensor reading and the activation of an anti-stall system on a Boeing 737 Max preceded the crash of an Eth… https://t.co/QvFe5s9Dxg 2 hours ago

seattletimes

The Seattle Times The pilots of Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 found themselves fighting the MCAS system, which activated three times… https://t.co/VgH9gDU9o4 5 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Boeing 737 MAX design blamed, a year after Ethiopian crash [Video]Boeing 737 MAX design blamed, a year after Ethiopian crash

A year after Ethiopian Airlines flight 302 crashed shortly after take-off, killing all 157 on board, a village near the crash site held a memorial while in the United States a draft report blames the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:40Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.