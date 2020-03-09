Kate praises children's choir performance at Buckingham Palace gala dinner

The Duchess of Cambridge praised an original performance by a choir of schoolchildren as she celebrated one of her patronages at a Buckingham Palace gala dinner.

Kate hosted a glittering event on Monday evening to mark the 25th anniversary of youth mental health charity Place2Be.

More than 250,000 children and their families have been directly supported by Place2Be, which works with 639 schools across the UK.