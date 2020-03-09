Mississippi State Sweeps Howell and Gillom Trophies For Third Straight Year

The gillom and howell trophies going to mississippi's top college basketball players have been dominated by mississippi state the trend continued again today for the sixth consecutive year, a mississippi state bulldogs wins the gillom award...freshman rickea jackson receiving the honor jackson beating out teammate jesskia carter and delta state and former east webster wolverine quantesha patterson for the award jackson posting one of the best freshman seasons in program history, scoring in double figures in 23 games, leading the bulldogs in scoring at 15 a game jackson says the more awards she receives, the higher her motivation becomes "it just makes me want to work even harder.

Just seeing all these accolades pile up just makes me want more."

"i'm awfully proud of her for winning this prestigious award.

She's got a shot to do what's only been done one other time, and i know she'll be highly motivated for that."

For the third straight season, the howell trophy is going back to starkville...mississi ppi state sophomore forward reggie perry winning the award perry selected over ole miss' breein tyree, and tougaloo college's ledarius woods perry is the only player in sec men's basketball to average a double- double...17 points, 10 rebounds "it means a lot, to continue the legacy of course.

It means a lot to win this award and keep the trophy at mississippi state."

"he's obviously one of the best players in the sec.

Leading rebounder, i think he's fourth in scoring, top ten in field goal percentage, free throw percentage.

He's going to be a player that people are going to remember for a long time because they're going to