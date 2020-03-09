Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 2020 Coast Observer ‘Covey Awards’ to shine tomorrow

2020 Coast Observer ‘Covey Awards’ to shine tomorrow

Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published < > Embed
2020 Coast Observer ‘Covey Awards’ to shine tomorrow

2020 Coast Observer ‘Covey Awards’ to shine tomorrow

The best of the best of South Mississippi will be honored tomorrow night at the Hard Rock Casino for the 15th annual Coast Observer ‘Covey Awards.’
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

2020 Coast Observer ‘Covey Awards’ to shine tomorrow

- the best of the best of south - mississippi will be honored - tomorrow night at the hard rock- casino for the 15th annual- coast observer covey awards.- dozens of awards will be- presented such as favorite- casino, favorite local band and- best nightlife.

- the night will begin with a wal- down the red carpet at 5:30pm - and a ceremony at 7.- nominated restaurants, bars, an- other businesses will - share the spotlight as they - receive recognition for - helping tourism thrive on the - coast.- also, yours truly will be going- live on our facebook page - on the red carpet starting at - 5:30 along with chief - meteorologist rob




You Might Like


Tweets about this

WXXV25

WXXV 25 The best of the best of South Mississippi will be honored tomorrow night at the Hard Rock Casino for the 15th annua… https://t.co/wmMCMafxvX 12 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.