2020 Coast Observer ‘Covey Awards’ to shine tomorrow

- the best of the best of south - mississippi will be honored - tomorrow night at the hard rock- casino for the 15th annual- coast observer covey awards.- dozens of awards will be- presented such as favorite- casino, favorite local band and- best nightlife.

- the night will begin with a wal- down the red carpet at 5:30pm - and a ceremony at 7.- nominated restaurants, bars, an- other businesses will - share the spotlight as they - receive recognition for - helping tourism thrive on the - coast.- also, yours truly will be going- live on our facebook page - on the red carpet starting at - 5:30 along with chief - meteorologist rob