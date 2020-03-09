Global  

Trump Says He'll Discuss Tax Relief With Congress Amid Coronavirus

Trump Says He'll Discuss Tax Relief With Congress Amid CoronavirusPresident Trump held a briefing.
Kudlow: White House weighing targeted stimulus

The Trump administration is considering targeted tax relief to help industries hit by the coronavirus...
SmartBrief - Published

Congress eyes tax relief and paid sick leave for Americans as coronavirus hits US economy

Congress eyes tax relief and paid sick leave for Americans as coronavirus hits US economy· *Congressional leaders are looking into emergency measures to blunt the economic pain of the...
Business Insider - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com



BorrelliGerlach

SE Borrelli 🗽🇺🇸🍀 RT @ddale8: Trump begins the coronavirus briefing by saying it's a virus "everybody is talking about." He says he'll be meeting with Senate… 21 seconds ago

Backstorymom1

Backstorymom1 RT @axios: JUST IN: Trump says he'll meet with Senate leaders tomorrow to discuss proposals for a "very substantial" payroll tax cut and re… 9 minutes ago

GormleyAlbany

Michael Gormley RT @Laura_Figueroa: Trump in second WH press briefing says he will be on the Hill tomorrow to discuss economic relief for employers/employe… 9 minutes ago

