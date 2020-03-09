Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > France Issues Ban on Large Gatherings Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

France Issues Ban on Large Gatherings Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:01s - Published < > Embed
France Issues Ban on Large Gatherings Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

France Issues Ban on Large Gatherings Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

France Issues Ban on Large Gatherings Amid Coronavirus Outbreak In an effort to contain the current COVID-19 outbreak in France, the country’s health minister, Olivier Véran, has issued a ban on large gatherings.

Véran made the announcement at a press conference on March 8.

The ban applies to all gatherings of more than 1,000 people and will likely have major consequences for entertainment and sporting events.

A number of exceptions to the ban will be made in the cases of exams, public transportation and demonstrations, as Véran called them “useful to the life of the country.” Although a solid timeline of the ban was not provided, it is believed to extend until April 15.

France, Italy and Germany are currently being hit the hardest by COVID-19 in Europe.

As of now, the number of coronavirus cases in France has risen to 1,126, with 19 confirmed deaths.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Santa Clara County ban of large gatherings could affect Sporting KC match March 21

Santa Clara County ban of large gatherings could affect Sporting KC match March 21Santa Clara County announced a ban of all large gatherings of at least 1,000 people for the rest of...
FOX Sports - Published

Fresh doubt over Ireland's Six Nations game in France after government issues new ban

Fresh doubt over Ireland's Six Nations game in France after government issues new banIreland's Six Nations clash in Paris has been plunged into doubt once again after the French...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

GlobalGrind

Global Grind France Issues Ban on Large Gatherings Amid #CoronavirusOutbreak. In an effort to contain the current #COVID19 outbr… https://t.co/ZhCAlWS6eg 1 hour ago

NorthKorea24

North Korea 24 White House issues new travel warnings as US reports first confirmed death from new coronavirus - CNBC https://t.co/1a44zURbVl 1 week ago

JosephHucks

Joseph Hucks CNBC: White House issues new travel warnings as US reports first confirmed death from new coronavirus.… https://t.co/IEbNkuWaRi 1 week ago

therealzanetta

🍷Zanetta🍷 I thought it was a #Hoax White House issues new travel warnings as US reports first confirmed death from new coron… https://t.co/kjAVAnao6R 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Santa Clara County To Ban Gatherings Over 1,000; Will Affect SAP Center Events [Video]Santa Clara County To Ban Gatherings Over 1,000; Will Affect SAP Center Events

Public Health Department officials in Santa Clara County on Monday evening announced an unprecedented ban on public mass gatherings over 1,000 people that will be enforced by authorities. Betty Yu..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:00Published

European Countries Taking Steps To Limit Coronavirus' Spread [Video]European Countries Taking Steps To Limit Coronavirus' Spread

France has banned large gatherings and Ireland has canceled St. Patrick&apos;s Day parades. But not all countries have taken such measures.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:31Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.