Trump shakes hands with Rep. Doug Collins, now being self-quarantined

Upon arrival in Georgia on Friday, U.S. President Donald Trump was greeted by congressman Doug Collins, who on Monday said that he was self-quarantining after coming in contact with a person who tested positive for coronavirus at the CPAC conference in Maryland last month.
"This afternoon, I was notified by CPAC that they discovered a photo of myself and the patient who has tested positive for #COVID19," Collins, a Georgia Republican, said on Twitter, referring to the Conservative Political Action Conference."While I am not experiencing any symptoms, I have decided to self-quarantine out of an abundance of caution," he said.



