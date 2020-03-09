Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra | 5 Things We Love 32 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Digital Trends - Duration: 06:24s - Published Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra | 5 Things We Love We’ve been testing Samsung’s biggest, baddest, and most expensive phone — the Galaxy S20 Ultra. So far, here’s the 5 things we love about it.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources 4 things I like — and 4 things I don't like — about Samsung's latest $1,400 Galaxy S20 Ultra smartphone · I've spent a little over a week with the Galaxy S20 Ultra, and I love this phone. At the same...

Business Insider - Published 1 week ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this