Galaxy S20 Ultra vs. iPhone 11 Pro vs. Pixel 4 | Camera Comparison

The Galaxy S20 Ultra is a remarkable phone, with a super-charged camera system that puts other phone makers on notice.

With 8K video and up to 100x zoom, how does the Galaxy S20 Ultra compare to other titans like the iPhone 11 Pro and the Pixel 4?
Camera Comparison: iPhone 11 Pro Max vs. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Earlier this week we picked up a Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra and did a feature overview to see if it's...
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max [Video]Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max

Comparing the iPhone 11 Pro Max to the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra may not seem fair. Sure the S20 has 5G and 10x optical zoom, but the iPhone 11 is packed with Apple's fastest chipset.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Apple iPhone 12 | What to expect [Video]Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Apple iPhone 12 | What to expect

The Samsung Galaxy S20 is a remarkable phone, with a super-charged camera system that puts other phone makers on notice. Naturally, eyes are turning to the Apple iPhone 12. Will it compete? How does..

